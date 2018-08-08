Och, Robert James, - 80, of Thornton PA, on August 3, 2018, and Wildwood, Cape May County NJ, beloved husband of Barbara Ann Zippi-Och, and devoted father of Robert J., Jr. (Joni, Segnin) and Richard J (Sharon). Also survived by his grandchildren, Robert S. (Kristen) and Kathryn L. (Jon) his great grandson, Jack Scott Teel, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Grace Hutchins, his father Robert S., and his step-father, Elwood Drumheller and his brother William (Nancy, Wyleen) Och. A graduate of Ridley High School first working at Sun Ship, he was a Flight Test Manager at Boeing retiring in 1995 after 36 years working 2nd shift. He is a Board member of Keystone Region, Rolls Royce Owners Club receiving the Karl F Zoller, Jr. Award; Keystone region Rolls-Royce Owners' Club CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY presented for exceptional contributions to the region. After 23 happily retired years with his HoneyBunny Barbara he married her on Friday, July 13, 2018 through the graces of Father Jim De Grassa in ICU at Fox Chase Cancer Center where he was a groundbreaking clinical trial Mesothelioma patient of Dr. Hossein Borghaei, DO blessed with record breaking longevity by modern medicine and Padre Pio miracles and whose thirst for life didn't want to leave us until the very end. A viewing, for the "Jay Leno of Delaware County, will be held in the Frank C Videon Funeral Home on Sproul and Lawrence Rds, Broomall where friends can call Wednesday between 4pm and 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Robert James Och Memorial Fund at 1357 Westtown Thornton Rd, West Chester, PA 19382. Donations will be distributed with speciai recognition to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, The Resurrection of Our Lord Church, National Centre for Padre Pio in Barto PA, and the Rolls-Royce Owners' Club. Interment will be Spring 2019 at Mt Hope Cemetery.
