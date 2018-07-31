Odey, Mary Agida Ugi, - 109, of Nigeria, Passed away July 14th, 2018 at 109 years old. Served by Son Friday Odey Senior and Family. She was a wonderful mother/grandmother/great grandmother, and she was a woman of character. The entire family will ever miss her. We thank the almighty God for keeping her that long for the family, Amen.
