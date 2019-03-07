Ogden, Chester M. Jr., - 94, of Northfield, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on March 5, 2019. Chester was born on August 21, 1924 in Bridgeton, NJ. During his lifetime, he resided in several cities throughout Atlantic County including Margate, Mays Landing, and Linwood. He was a graduate of Bridgeton High School, class of 1941; and Perkiomen Preparatory School, class of 1942. Chester completed his undergraduate degree at Glassboro State College in 1954. He received his master's degree from Glassboro in 1959, and transferred to a doctoral program at Temple University. Chester was a veteran of WW II. He served his country honorably from 1943 to 1946 in the United States Navy as a submariner motor machinist mate second class. He was proud to have received the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, Victory Medal, Submarine Combat Insignia, and American Theater Medal. Chester was an educator. He taught in many schools and held several administrative positions throughout the South Jersey area. He retired from the Ventnor Public Schools as Superintendent in 1988. Chester was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing, NJ, where he was an elder. He was a past president of the Atlantic City Kiwanis. Chester was also an active member in the Navy League and the South Jersey Submariners. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, camping, photography, listening to classical music, and spending time on his island in Canada. Chester is survived by the love of his life Marie Bufano Ogden; children Dr. Arthur Ogden (Elizabeth) of Alabama, Dr. Francis Ogden (Evonne) of Florida, Mrs. Nancy Stites of Pleasantville, and step-daughter Robin Dennis (Randy) of Northfield. He was predeceased by his son Chester M. Ogden lll (Angela) formerly of Bridgeton. He is also survived by brother Albert Ogden (Ruth) of Florida, and sister Elizabeth Champion of Bridgeton. Chester will also be sadly missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home at 1707 New Road (Rt 9) in Linwood, NJ. A service will follow at noon at the funeral home. A military burial will take place at the Veterans Cemetery in Estelle Manor, NJ immediately after the service. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
