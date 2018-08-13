Oldenboom, Barbara Jean, - (née Hogan), 76, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, formerly of North Plainfield, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2018, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was born on December 18, 1941 in East Orange, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Alma (Radler) Hogan. Barbara graduated from Bellville High School and received an Associates degree from Keuka College. After graduating from college she worked for IBM as an executive administrative assistant. While working and raising her children, she attained her degree from Rutgers University. She also worked in various healthcare settings as a medical billing and terminology specialist and also owned and operated her own medical billing company before retiring to South Jersey. Barbara was an avid reader, loved mathematics and was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and true concern for others. Her greatest joy in life was being involved in her grandchildren's lives. Nothing brought her greater happiness than celebrating birthdays and other special occasions with her loved ones. Barbara was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Crissy Beth Oldenboom and her sister, Carol Hogan. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (James) Dilts, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Gosin and Cathy McBride. She was beloved Nana to her 6 grandchildren, Ryan (Christine) Dilts, Steven and Lydia McBride, and Julia, Seth and Cara Gosin, and her 2 great grandchildren Sadie and Raymond Dilts. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday August 14th from 1:00-2:30PM, followed by a memorial service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara's memory to Gilda's Club of South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
