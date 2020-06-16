Olek, Christine (née Andrews), - 72, of Ocean City, N.J. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Shore Medical Center. Her husband, son and daughter were by her side to say their final good-bye. Chris was born on December 9, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. She was a graduate of Lower Merion High School, Class of 1965, and Peirce Junior College. Chris also studied at Boston University. She worked for Lord & Taylor and Penn Resources before marrying John A. Olek, Jr. at The Union League of Philadelphia on August 4, 1973. Chris was a member of the Ocean City Yacht Club since 1988 where she served as Co-chair of the Social Committee and was a member of the Dining Committee. Her true passion was working as Event Coordinator for Nobil Food Services over the last decade where her meticulous planning and care for others helped ensure life events were made special for countless people. In addition to the Club, Chris loved spending time with her circle of friends, being "Gram" to her grandchildren, needlepointing custom family keepsakes, cooking incredible meals, swimming in her pool, and taking frequent trips to the Caribbean, particularly her beloved Anguilla. She is predeceased by her parents, Josephine Truscott and Thomas Wood Andrews, Jr. She was a devoted and loving mother to son Jonathan Olek (Jamie) of Palermo, N.J. and daughter Paige Ingelsby (Michael) of Royersford, Pa. Chris is also survived by her sister Barbara Tharp, sister-in-law Stephanie Buckley and beautiful grandchildren, Tighe, Quinn, Dane, James, and Liv Christine who were the absolute loves of her life. Chris had a way of making life moments special for those around her. She poured her attention to detail and thoughtfulness into everything she did. She will be remembered for her kindness, loyalty, sense of humor, and love of life. Given current circumstances, funeral services will be private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome

To plant a tree in memory of Christine Olek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries