Olek, Christine (née Andrews), - 72, of Ocean City, N.J. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Shore Medical Center. Her husband, son and daughter were by her side to say their final good-bye. Chris was born on December 9, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. She was a graduate of Lower Merion High School, Class of 1965, and Peirce Junior College. Chris also studied at Boston University. She worked for Lord & Taylor and Penn Resources before marrying John A. Olek, Jr. at The Union League of Philadelphia on August 4, 1973. Chris was a member of the Ocean City Yacht Club since 1988 where she served as Co-chair of the Social Committee and was a member of the Dining Committee. Her true passion was working as Event Coordinator for Nobil Food Services over the last decade where her meticulous planning and care for others helped ensure life events were made special for countless people. In addition to the Club, Chris loved spending time with her circle of friends, being "Gram" to her grandchildren, needlepointing custom family keepsakes, cooking incredible meals, swimming in her pool, and taking frequent trips to the Caribbean, particularly her beloved Anguilla. She is predeceased by her parents, Josephine Truscott and Thomas Wood Andrews, Jr. She was a devoted and loving mother to son Jonathan Olek (Jamie) of Palermo, N.J. and daughter Paige Ingelsby (Michael) of Royersford, Pa. Chris is also survived by her sister Barbara Tharp, sister-in-law Stephanie Buckley and beautiful grandchildren, Tighe, Quinn, Dane, James, and Liv Christine who were the absolute loves of her life. Chris had a way of making life moments special for those around her. She poured her attention to detail and thoughtfulness into everything she did. She will be remembered for her kindness, loyalty, sense of humor, and love of life. Given current circumstances, funeral services will be private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Christine Olek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
A week after opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.