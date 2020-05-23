Olexa, Bruce T. "Gunny", Sr., - 83, passed away, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Virginia where he lived at his son's house as a caretaker for the past 4 years. Bruce has now joined his wife, Joan and oldest son, Joseph. He is survived by his sister, Rita Ator (Orangeville, Pa.); sons, Bruce, Jr. (Theresa), Kevin (Renèe) and Russell (Rachel); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Bruce was a retired Policeman from Lower Township, NJ, and a retired T/Sgt. from the 177th Air National Guard. Previous to his law enforcement career, he worked maintenance at the Philadelphia Water Department and was a Prison Guard at Holmesburg. Bruce was a no-nonsense man's man and a cop's cop with numerous awards, certificates and letters of accommodations for his dedication in local law enforcement and the country. He was a life member at the Bay Shore Sportsman's Club, and later he also joined the Massanutten Bear Club in Elkton, VA. He was extremely dedicated to the Republican Party. A gathering of honor shall be set forth after this pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please continue my father's wishes and support the PBA Local 59, P.O. Box 850, Rio Grande, NJ 08242.

