Olexa, Bruce T. "Gunny", Sr., - 83, passed away, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Virginia where he lived at his son's house as a caretaker for the past 4 years. Bruce has now joined his wife, Joan and oldest son, Joseph. He is survived by his sister, Rita Ator (Orangeville, Pa.); sons, Bruce, Jr. (Theresa), Kevin (Renèe) and Russell (Rachel); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Bruce was a retired Policeman from Lower Township, NJ, and a retired T/Sgt. from the 177th Air National Guard. Previous to his law enforcement career, he worked maintenance at the Philadelphia Water Department and was a Prison Guard at Holmesburg. Bruce was a no-nonsense man's man and a cop's cop with numerous awards, certificates and letters of accommodations for his dedication in local law enforcement and the country. He was a life member at the Bay Shore Sportsman's Club, and later he also joined the Massanutten Bear Club in Elkton, VA. He was extremely dedicated to the Republican Party. A gathering of honor shall be set forth after this pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please continue my father's wishes and support the PBA Local 59, P.O. Box 850, Rio Grande, NJ 08242.
Most Popular
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
Crowds return to Ocean City's beaches, Boardwalk in trial run for Memorial Day weekend
-
Chuck Betson dies; longtime local sports personality was 68
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.