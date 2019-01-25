Olin, Gloria (Nee Peretz), - On Jan 24, 2019. Wife of the late Milton Olin, mother of Jay (Susan) Online and Debra (Linda Goulet) Olin, grandmother of Benjamin and Emily Olin. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday 10A.M. at The Wesley Enhanced Living, 100 Halcyon Dr., Media, PA. Interment Emeth Shalom Cem., Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The family will return to Wesley Enhanced Living Sunday only. www.LevineFuneral.com Levine & Sons

Tags

Load entries