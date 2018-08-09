Olive, Francis J. "Frank", - 79, of Absecon, formerly of Hammonton passed away Monday, August 6, 2018. Frank was born in Hammonton where he lived most of his life. He worked on the production line at Whitehall Labs until retirement. Survived by a daughter Sharon, son Frank Jr. (Carol),3 grandchildren, Brother Joseph (Alberta). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish, St Anthony Church 285 US-206, Hammonton, NJ. With a viewing from 9:15-9:45Am prior to mass. Entombment Greenmount Cemetery. Arrangements by the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton, NJ Condolences : www.landolfihammonton.com
