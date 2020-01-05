Olive, Robert "Bobby", - 49, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, surrounded by hia loving wife and family. Born in Hammonton, he was a lifelong resident. He was a proud member of the Heavy and General Laborers Local Union 172, working for Mount Construction Company. Bobby was the proud owner of 15 West Farms in Hammonton, where he enjoyed farming and caring for his blackberries. Bobby approached everything with love and passion .... his work ethic was unparalleled to everything he set his mind to. He was an active parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Hammonton. Bobby is survived by his wife, Jeanne J. Olive (nee Ford), his parents, William M. Olive Sr. and Janice Olive, all of Hammonton, his brother, William A. Olive (Amanda) of Absecon, his father and mother in law, James W. Ford Sr. and Jeanne M. Ford, his brother and sister in law, James W. Ford Jr. and Gina Ford all of Hammonton, his nieces and nephews, Jacqueline, Lily Grace, Damien Faye, Zeppelin Ellis, November Dawn and Ever Yuri, and his two adored canine girls, Tutti and Monkey. He will also be greatly missed by all of his "goombas"- you know who you are. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to St. Padre Pio Shrine, c/o Newfield Bank, Attn: Kathy Valla, VP - Dept WS, 18 West Blvd, Newfield, NJ 08344 or to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Olive as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries