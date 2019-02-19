Olivenbaum, Florence (nee Abramowitz), - 98, of Northfield, NJ passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. Born in New York City, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Ben in 2015. The greatest loves in Florence's life were her family and Judaism. She is survived by her loving and devoted sons; Kenneth (Bonnie) Olivenbaum and Neil (Ruth) Olivenbaum and her beloved grandson, Scott Olivenbaum. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Tuesday (today), February 19th, at 10:30 am, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Shiva hours will be 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Olivenbaum residence in Margate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Florence's memory may be made to Young Israel of Margate, 8401 Ventnor Ave., Margate NJ 08402 or to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
