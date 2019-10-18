Oliver, Larry, - 72, of Richmond, VA formerly of Newtonville, widower of Donnis Bates Oliver, passed away September 30, 2019, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by three daughters, Tara Oliver, Shannon Bates-Maxwell and Gina Williams; one son, Eric Bates; and other members of his loving family. A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing.
