Oliver, Morris Rodney, - 50, of Atlantic City, went home to His Creator on October 10th, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Morris, affectionately called "Rodney" or "Lil Moe", was born on March 16th, 1969 to Geraldine and the late Morris Oliver of Atlantic City, NJ. He received his education in the Atlantic City and Pleasantville Public Schools. Growing up, Rodney worked for the family business at Moe's Chick'n, where he was respected, adored and loved. He was most recently employed as a Caretaker for the Personal Preference Program. Rodney is predeceased by his Father, Morris Alton Oliver, owner of Moe's Chick'n. Lil Moe leaves to cherish his wonderful memory: his loving Mother, Geraldine Oliver; his two doting Sons, Ziare Ashanti Oliver and Malachi Nathaniel Oliver; his caring Sister, Evelyn Barnett; his two Nieces, Erica Oliver- Woody (Louis) and Tyra Oliver; his Nephew, Shelton Barnett, Jr. (Wanda) and a host of other loving family members, extended family members and many, many friends. Rodney will be dearly missed and forever remembered. Janazah Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday ~ October 15th, 2019, promptly at 10:00 am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. A Viewing will be held at 8:00 am, followed by Janazah Prayers at 10:00 am. Additionally, a Celebration of Life Fellowship will be held on Thursday ~ October 17th, 2019 at the Shore Park Community Center located at 225 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.