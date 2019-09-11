Oliver, Robert, - 70, of Lewes, Delaware formerly of Estell Manor, NJ, died suddenly at home. He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1967. He enlisted in the USMC and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969, survivor of Hamburger Hill. Bob loved his dog Alvin, baseball and pool. He had a generous streak a mile wide. He was predeceased by his parents William and Sarah Oliver and his daughters Samantha and Jackie. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Holmtrom, Sheila Erskine and Liza Oliver; his son Michael Oliver; his brothers: William Oliver (Flo), Steven (Maryanne), and his sister Anne DiGerolamo (Rocco); and six grandchildren. Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
