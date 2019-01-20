Oliver, STANTON J. , - Jan. 18, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ, formerly of Willingboro, NJ, and Atlantic City, NJ. Husband of the late Claire Oliver. Father of Caryn (Alan) Shpigel, Stuart (Marjorie) Oliver and Lisa (Paul) Kaplan. Grandfather of Sam, Jessica, Stephen, Danielle, Melanie and Jeremy. Brother of Alan (Shirley) Oliver and Marilyn (Milton) Green. Graveside services will be Sun. beginning 11:00 am at Beth Kehillah Cem. (Sec. B-500), Pleasantville, NJ. Shiva will be observed at Lions Gate immediately following interment. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or Adath Emanu-El, Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 205 Elbo Ln., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cherry Hill, NJ
