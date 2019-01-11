Oliver-Wilson, Margaret "Sissy", - 93, of Ocean City, Sunrise February 16, 1925~Sunset December 30, 2018. She was born on February 16th 1925 to the parents of Mr. John Oliver Sr. and Mrs. Susan Bailey-Oliver, in the seaside town of Ocean City New Jersey. "Sissey" as she was affectionately known, worked and managed Forrest Coin Op. Laundry mat for thirty years right here in Ocean City. She also performed "Domestic Work" throughout Ocean City and parts of Longport. Sissey Also worked diligently as a "Housekeeper" for Mrs. Dawson, later becoming good friends with Mrs. Dawson while also assisting in the rearing of her two sons up until the day she had retired. Sissey spent a lot of money, time and energy buying and adding to her coveted "Doll" collection. She also spent time cultivating her assortment of colorful flowers for her Garden but her true passion was the time and due diligence she spent baking her patented homemade "Sweet potatoe Bread and Pumpkin Bread She would also make sure that each and every one of her Nieces and Nephews would receive one of her Baked Breads and along with her famous tasty "Turkey Salad" during the Holidays. Sissey was active in her community as well, becoming a proud member of "Tabernacle Baptist Church" serving faithfully on the "Board of Trustee's" for the better part of sixty years. Sissey Adored children particularly all of her Nieces and Nephews. Sissey was predeceased by: her husband, James "Tree" Wilson; parents, John and Susan Oliver, brothers, Reginald and John Jr. ; sisters, Sarah F. Harvey and Thelma Hughes. She is survived by: one son, Delanore "Ross" Reynolds, nephews, Aaron E. Harvey Jr, John G. Harvey, Jeffrey L. Harvey, Brent J. Harvey, Mark T. Harvey, Michael T. Harvey, Douglas Scott, Dennis Harvey, Ulysses X. Hughes, Lynn Hughes, Reginald Oliver Jr., Nieces, Sandra M. Harvey, Deborah L. Anderson, Brenda J. Harvey, Renee M. Harvey-Miles, Monique S. Harvey, Sharon Harvey, Lucille Oliver-Holmes, Marquetta Poteet, Denise Hughes and Priscilla Hughes and a whole host of great nieces, nephews and friends. Her Funeral Service will be offered Monday morning at 10 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from nine o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
