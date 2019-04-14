Olivo, Esquire, Frank G., - 69, of Galloway Twp., passed away at home after a brief illness with his loving wife by his side. Born in Philadelphia he was raised in Hammonton and moved to Galloway 15 years ago. He currently was working for Mitsubishi while maintaining his private law practice in Hammonton. Frank was a former member of the Hammonton Kiwanis Club, he served as solicitor for the Town of Hammonton for many years, and served as a member of the Hammonton Board of Education for 5 years. He also served as solicitor for the Board of Adjustment. Frank is survived by his wife, LeeAnne Olivo (nee Cappuccio) and her daughter, Charlee DeFebbo of Atlantic City, his brother, William Olivo and his wife Melanie and their children, Caitlin Cifaloglio (Vince); Jason Olivo (Katie); his son, Frank Olivo; his daughters, Stephanie Olivo and Kristin LeBeau; 5 grandchildren; his brother and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Service will be held, Wednesday April 17, 2019, 7:30pm in Calvary Chapel, 660 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ where a visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 226 French St., Hammonton. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.