Olson, Benjamin, - 66, of Port Chester, NY passed away on December 24, 2018. Benjamin spent the last 2 1/2 years in Sevierville, TN. He graduated from West Chester University and worked as a nuclear engineer in Buchanan NY. Benjamin was Catholic by faith, and also was a member of the West Chester Alumni Club. Benjamin is survived by his sons Matthew Olson and Aaron Olson, daughter Gena Murphy (Patrick) and 3 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father Benjamin A (2003), mother Sadie Olson (nee Lomiento) and sister Carolyn Ochs. Funeral services for Benjamin will be held at 2 pm on Monday, January 7th, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1 pm 2 pm. Interment will be held immediately following service at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Load entries