Olszewski, John A., - 73, of Magnolia, Delaware passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at home. John was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy straight out of high school. He was an independent contractor throughout most of his life. He had a great love for fishing, even owning the Mystic Island Marina back in the 70's. He also enjoyed hunting, rebuilding cars and doing puzzles. John also had an exceptional talent for woodworking, which was passed down to him from his father. He loved spending time with his family, especially his beautiful granddaughter Sadie Jane. John is survived by his wife, Melanie J. Olszewski; his son Brandon L. Olszewski and his wife Danielle of Norfolk, VA; his daughter Laura Janet Olszewski; three brothers: Marvin E. Olszewski and his wife Janet of Montague, NJ, Albert D. Olszewski of Villas, NC, Donald L. Olszewski of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; his sister Patricia Halasz and her husband Richard of Marathon, Florida; and his granddaughter Sadie J. Olszewski. The family plans a private memorial service at a later date. Please feel free to contact the family for further information. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
