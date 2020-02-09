Olszewski, Melanie J. (Nee Wilczynski), - 65, of Magnolia, Delaware passed away on January 30, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center. Melanie held a successful career in banking for many years. Later in life she fulfilled a void and adopted her beloved son Brandon. She was most proud of Brandon and looked forward to the daily phone calls about his adventures. Melanie enjoyed vacationing in Maine with her husband John and spoiling all of her other four legged children. Melanie is survived by her son Brandon L. Olszewski and his wife Danielle of Norfolk, VA; her step daughter Laura Janet Olszewski; her granddaughter Sadie J. Olszewski; her lifelong best friend Patricia Nesbitt and her lab mix dog Abbey. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Olszewski. The family plans a private memorial service at a later date. Please feel free to contact the family for further information. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
