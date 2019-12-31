Olwell, Joseph E., Jr., - 82, of North Wildwood, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, passed peacefully from this life into his eternal reward. Raised in Wildwood, graduating from Villanova University, he briefly worked as public relation representative for the Cape May - Lewes Ferry. But he will be long remembered as the owner of the Lamb Bookstore Store from which he converted from a custard stand and golf course into a Christian Bookstore in N. Wildwood. He felt this was his true calling and often said that it was a custard stand that got saved. The bookstore was his constant, unwavering passion. He was often known to have prayed with people, giving them counsel and encouragement while guiding them to a book or religious article. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Katherine and Joseph E Olwell, Sr and sister Kathleen Olwell (SSJ), step-daughter, Carol. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Olwell (Kane), step-daughter, Trish Coombs, step-son, John, sister Marie Olwell (SSJ), sister Patricia Olwell Hoglund, John Hoglund of Seattle, WA and brother Ed, sister-in-law, Bobi Nevin, nieces Britt and Maeve Hoglund, nephew Marc. A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 am where friends may call from 10 to 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to St. Joseph Villa, 9701 Germantown, PA 19118-2694 for the care of retired Sisters of St. Joseph. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

