O'Mara, George, - 63, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away unexpectedly at home. He was a son of the late George and Lauren O'Mara. He was a life long resident of this area. He enjoyed crafting and was a substitute teacher for Egg Harbor Township Schools. He is survived by his siblings Sean O'Mara, Kathy Rivera (Ceaser) and Lori Ann Sweeney (John) and a niece and three nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the Diabetes Association. Arrangements and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Why NJ and Cape May County are reporting different COVID-19 case totals
-
LISTEN: What do the mass layoffs at Atlantic City casinos mean?
-
At least 15 shots fired in Pleasantville incident Friday night
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
Host of Bridgeton gathering charged with disorderly conduct
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.