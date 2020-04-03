O'Mara, George, - 63, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away unexpectedly at home. He was a son of the late George and Lauren O'Mara. He was a life long resident of this area. He enjoyed crafting and was a substitute teacher for Egg Harbor Township Schools. He is survived by his siblings Sean O'Mara, Kathy Rivera (Ceaser) and Lori Ann Sweeney (John) and a niece and three nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the Diabetes Association. Arrangements and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

