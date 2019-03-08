ONESKY, JOHN, - born August 28, 1953, passed away on February 25, 2019 after a long illness. John lived in Atlantic City all of his life and loved his many friends and relatives who shared the same lifelong Atlantic City history. John was predeceased by his parents, John Onesky and Janet Onesky and by his favorite aunt, and his first best friend, Rosie LaMaine Jones. John is survived by his children Stephanie (Joe), Nicholas John (Ashley) and Karen. Additionally survived by his stepsons, Curtis, Philip and Dominic Ricciardi. He also leaves behind his Grandchildren, Gavin, Rylie, Lathan, Ryder, Gunner and granddaughter, Gionna. And lastly, survived by his brother Tony (JoAnn). He will always be remembered by his multitude of Lamaine, Smith, Koons, Stamat, Burke and Brennan family aunts, uncles and cousins who all grew up together as one big family on Arizona Avenue. In his youth John worked on Steel Pier and was one of the Captains of the World Famous Diving Bell. He also liked to slip into the line up of the high diving act and after practicing that enough, once took a dive off the Atlantic City Expressway bridge. John attended Holy Spirit High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. He also did some team swimming for the Atlantic County CYO league. John was a casino employee at the Atlantis Casino in the early days of casino gambling in Atlantic City and then worked for himself as a construction specialist. In his free time John enjoyed spending time in the woods, hunting at Joe Clark's "Bears Bucks and Ducks Cabin" where his storytelling was legendary. Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
