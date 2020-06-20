Opie, Lydia A. Nee Muckley, - 87, of Mullica Twp, passed away Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at Atlanticare Mainland Division in Pomona. Born in Philadelphia to the late Fredrick and Lydia (Vogt) Muckley, She lived in Clementon before moving to Mullica Twp in 1975. Mrs. Opie was a member of Clementon AA Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary and a Lifetime member of Camden County Fire Ladies as well as NJ Fire Ladies. She worked at Mullica's Middle School cafeteria and later Drake's Thrift Store in Hammonton before retiring in 1993. She is survived by her four children, Lydia M., Marylou D., Thomas F., and Richard J. of Mullica; three grandchildren, Bethany Opie, and Daniel and Timothy Crowe; and her brother Richard Muckley and wife Shigeko of Lindenwold, NJ. She was predeceased by her loving husband Thomas E. in 1993; and her siblings, Adolf, Caroline, Margaret, and Ruth. Visitation will be on Monday June 22, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, with interment to follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. NJ Online condolences can be made at www.saracenofuneralhome@comcast.net
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Lydia Opie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
Phillies sign Ocean City's Jake McKenna
-
Senate passes emergency relief bill for Atlantic City casinos
-
Gunbattle near Atlantic City school leads to chase, road closings, arrest
-
Hard Rock casino rolls out safety plan for reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.