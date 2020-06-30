Ordille, Mildred C., - 95, of Voorhees, NJ and formerly of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Manor Care Health Systems in Voorhees, NJ. Mildred graduated from Hammonton High School in 1943 and went on to graduate with a BSN from University of Penn. School of Nursing. Her nursing career included Penn. Hospital for 15 years, Episcopal Hospital for 15 years, and then retired from Germantown Hospital as the Coordinator of Staff Development for 14 years. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Ordille and sisters Rosemary DeLiso and Elizabeth Christos. "Some people touch our lives in a very special way". This was our Aunt Mildred. Mildred made an impact on so many people's lives, especially her family. Everyone that met her felt she was the most selfless, kind, generous, loving, and personable person they had ever met. In her younger years, her love for travel took her around the world. Although Mildred never had children of her own, she showered her nieces and nephews with all the love that a birth mother would, hence their nickname for her, "Mim". Mildred is survived by many loving nieces and nephews; Thomas Christos (Beth), West Berlin, with whom she lived with and was cared for by them for many years, Julie Comunale (Bill) of Hammonton, Judy Miller (Scott) from Newfield, Marge Coakley (Steve), Chapel Hill, NC, Paul Christos (Angela) from Jacksonville, FL, Michael DeLiso (Dorothy), Bellmawr, Robert DeLiso (Paula), Livermore, CA & Joseph DeLiso, Langhorne, PA, Grandnieces & nephews, Brandy Christos, Berlin (Maureen), Daria Christos, Berlin, Ryan Comunale (Alyssa), Krista Leach (Jeff) of Hammonton, Megan Comunale, Alexandria, VA, Scott Miller, Newfield, Amanda Miller (Kyle), Jordan Nelson, (Alex), Durham, NC, Taylor Wiley, (Nick)Asheboro, NC, Stephen Coakley, Chapel Hill, NC, Jamie & Juliana Christos, Jacksonville, FL. Matthew DeLiso (Nicole), Andrew DeLiso (Lisa), and Pamela DeLiso (Marcin), Michael DeLiso (Melissa), Claire Miller (Matt), Catie DeLiso, Kristie Orlowski (Josh), and Jeff DeLiso, and many great grandnieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, July 6th, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 am at the Marinella Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations to Phila. Ronald McDonald House 3925 Chestnut St. #3110 or philarmh.org/donate. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
