Ordille, Theresa E. (nee Cirillo), - 96, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the Sewing Circle in Hammonton. Mrs. Ordille loved to cook, and take care of her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with them. She was predeceased by her husband Frank N. Ordille, Sr., her daughter, Franny Biscoglio; her brothers, Anthony, Thomas, and Charles Cirillo; her sisters, Anna Vuotto, Kate Czerwinski, Nora Colasurdo, Margaret Farrarie and Marion Capella. Mrs. Ordille is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Marlene Penza and her husband Richard, with whom she lived; her son Frank N. Ordille, Jr. and his wife, Judy of Folsom, Ronald C. Ordille and his wife Diane of Waterford; her grandchildren, Doug Trivett (Erica), Richard A. Penza, Jr. (Helena), Kristina Coia (Anthony), Ronald C. Ordille, Jr., Stephanie Ordille; Gabrielle Ordille, Kerri Caswell (Dave), Skye Drexler; Zabreena Dickmen and 8 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 22, 2019, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday 9:00am - 10:30am at the Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Memorial donations may be may to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
