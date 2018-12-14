Orlandini, Barbara Joan, - 87, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 12th at home after an extended illness. Barbara was born and raised in Vineland where she met and married William 'Babe" Orlandini, Sr. on November 26, 1955. She was the daughter of Phillip and Madeline Ambrose. Her brothers, twins Tom and sister-in-law Virginia and Phil and sister-in-law Barbie, sister-in-law Marie Ambrose, John, and Paul, predecease her. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Albert and Marion Orlandini and her sister-in-law Arlene Orlandini-Rehm. Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1949. She also won the title of Miss Vineland in 1949. Affectionately known as "Barb" to everyone, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed camping, sports, especially basketball, gardening, going to lunch with her high school girl friends and spending quality time with her grand children. Barbara was a talented artist, including the painting the original Hermit at the entrance to the St. Augustine Prep Gymnasium. She also loved to knit clothing for her family, with each son having their own hat with their names on it, most notably the "Bob" hat. She continued her love of knitting by creating Christmas Stockings for her entire family. Barbara was business savvy and worked side by side as Chief Financial Officer with her husband at Orlandini Tile Supplies, Inc. for 40 years. She is survived by her husband, William "Babe" Sr.; her four sons, William, Jr. and his wife Andrea and her grandchildren Eric, MeeRee and Jillian; Robert and his wife Danielle and her grandchildren Brittany, Danielle and Mathew; Andrew and her granddaughter Autumn and husband Pa; Dave and his wife Karen and her granddaughters Olivia and Aubrey. She is also survived by her brother Joe and his wife Janet and sister-in-laws Sally and Beatrice Ambrose, her beloved Aunts Jeannette and Billie and many beloved nieces and nephews. Additional survivors are sister-in-law Marlene (Orlandini) and husband Jack Michaels and Fran (Orlandini) and husband Joe Andolaro. A church visitation will be held on Saturday from 9am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Barb may be made to: Alzheimer's Association - South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Dr. Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
