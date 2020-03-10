Orlandini, William "Babe", - 89, of Vineland, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with his family by his side after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Vineland where he met his wife Barb Ambrose and married November 26th, 1955. Together they had four sons. A 1948 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, he attended the University of Miami for one year before joining the US Air Force where he was stationed in Watertown, NY until 1953. Most notably known as "Babe", he started out as a ceramic tile installer in the family business, A.S. Orlandini & Co. In 1972, he started Orlandini Tile Supplies with his brother Albert in Richland, NJ. He was an avid fan of watching his sons play sports through the years and going to his grandchildren's recitals and sporting events. An avid gardener he always took pride in his yard and his winemaking which he shared with many. After retirement, he and Barb loved to go camping especially traveling with his club "Bay Country Bears Good Sam's Chapter 61". His birthday was December 26th and it was an open house every year where he enjoyed spending time with his family & friends. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law William & Andrea Orlandini; son & daughter-in-law Robert & Danielle Orlandini; son Andrew Orlandini; son & daughter-in-law David & Karen Orlandini, nine grandchildren Eric, MeeRee, Jillian, Brittany, Danielle, Matthew, Autumn, Olivia & Aubrey; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters & brothers-in-law Marlene & Jack Michaels and Fran & Joe Andaloro; brother-in-law Joe & Janet Ambrose; sisters-in-law Sally Ambrose and Beatrice Ambrose and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Barb Orlandini; parents Albert & Ellen (Fiocchi) Orlandini; brother & sister-in-law, Albert & Marion Orlandini; Sister Arlene Rehm; Brothers-in-law and their wives, Tom & Virginia Ambrose and Phil & Barbie Ambrose. as well as brothers-in-law John Ambrose and Paul Ambrose. A church visitations will be on Wednesday, March 11 from 8:45 am to 11:45 am followed by a funeral mass beginning at 12:00 pm at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Babe may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Orlandini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
