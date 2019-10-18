Orlando, Domenico, - 80, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on Oct 15, 2019. Domenico leaves behind his devoted wife, Marina (Deaza-Rodriguez), his loving children, Joseph Orlando and Matilde Murray (James) and his cherished grandchildren, James and Wesley Murray. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Oct 19, 2019, at 11:30 at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Online condolences can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries