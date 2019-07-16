Orr, Rita M., - 82, of North Cape May, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Deptford, Rita has been an area resident since 1998. Prior to retiring to Cape May County, she worked as an assistant manager at Clover department store in Blackwood, NJ, and waitressed at many restaurants around the Blackwood area. She was very active in the First Assembly of God Church in West Cape May, and was known as the "Sunshine Lady" for her thoughtful get-well and birthday cards. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Anna May DeSalis, sisters Mary Guinta, Margaret LoBiondo, and Antoinette Soli, brother Timothy DeSalis, and son-in-law James Beck. Rita is survived by her husband of 41 years, Raymond, daughters Rita (Dennis) Wright, Denise Brown, and Frances Beck, 7 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, brother Anthony DeSalis, and sister Phyliss Hollywood. A funeral service for Rita will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ; friends and family may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Burial will immediately follow service at the Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May. Memorial donations may be made in Rita's name to the Cycstic Fibrosis Foundation, 1719 State Rt 10, Suite 229, Parsippany, NJ 07054-4500. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
