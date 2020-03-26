Orten, Philip, - 81, a longtime resident of Atlantic County, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born in Monroe Twp., NJ. He was a veteran of the US Army. While working, he was an electrician, retiring many years ago. Due to Coronavirus, a private burial will be conducted. Arrangements by Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Orten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries