Ortiz, Angel Luis, - of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on 12/20/2018. He is survived by his children Damien, Monique and Xavier Ortiz. His parents Benito and Lydia Ortiz. Brothers and sisters; Benito Jr, Indalecsio , Zaida Smith and Lydia "Tata" Ortiz, as well as several nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He is predeceased by the mother of his children and the love of his life Victoria Connelly. He always helped anyone he could. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. He had a heart of gold. Angel will be missed by many. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 29, from 5-7 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 7 PM. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
