Ortiz, Dagoberto "Bobby", - 89, of Atlantic City, was born in San Juan, PR July 5, 1930, to Ulysis and Paola Rosario Ortiz. He passed July 9, 2019. He was predeceased by: his wife, Nancy; children, Ricardo and Idalia. He is survived by: children, Marquel, Miguel, Roberto, Orlando, Patricia, Diana; twenty-one grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends, who will all miss him dearly. Bobby came to the U.S. with his lifelong friend, and future brother-in-law, Tony Serrano, at the age of 15, carrying a few items of clothes and a sense of adventure. He attended Brooklyn Boys School, where he continued his love of history, and picked up a newfound love for jazz. He then made his way to Atlantic City, where he was taken in by "Ma" Mills as her "Puerto Rican" son, and enjoyed working shifts at the Club Harlem. He was drafted during the Korean conflict and served in Germany where he interpreted for Spanish speaking soldiers, including members of the 65th infantry regiment, The Borinqueneers before being honorably discharged. His journeys took him to Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and East Orange/ Newark, New Jersey where he settled and raised his family. He retired from Thomasette Colors in Newark where he proudly served as the Shop Steward for over twenty years. Bobby's next career culminated in a full retirement as a bartender from Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City. Bobby was always intimately involved in the social fabric of the community and provided support, counsel, and good conversation to all. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
