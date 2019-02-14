Ortzman, Anita Marie, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, died Sunday the 10th of February at her home with her family. Born on February 6, 1948, to Marie Hickman-Lacey (deceased in 2002) in Philadelphia, PA, Anita graduated from Atlantic City High School. Anita loved singing and dancing. Anita sang in several local church choirs for decades and competitively ball room danced until the last few months of her life. In 1965 she married and is survived by her husband, Steve Ortzman. They have three children, Kevin Ortzman, Marianne Moore and Sean Ortzman; and five grandchildren, Ashley Ortzman-Jeskey, Payton Ortzman, Paige Ortzman, Tyler Ortzman and Jacob Ortzman; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Sophia Jeskey. Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
