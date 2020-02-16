Ortzman, Mary Elizabeth (nee Dimond), - 72, of Somers Point, passed away on Thursday the 13th of February 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born to the late Frank and Elizabeth Dimond in Sea Isle City, NJ. Mary Beth graduated from Holy Spirit High School, class of 1965. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Trenton State College, and a Master of Arts from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She taught for 35 years within the Egg Harbor Township School district, becoming the first preschool special education teacher in the district, and won the teacher of the year award in 2002. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Church, teaching religious education, cantering mass, and singing in the church choir. Mary Beth had a passion for genealogy, volunteering at the Atlantic County Historical Society, and the Sons and Daughters of Nathan Lord. Mary Beth is survived by her husband Larry of 47 years, two daughters, Amy (Anthony) Paluso and Margaret (Gregory) English, one sister, Kathleen (Thomas) Subranni, four granddaughters, Darby, Moira, Lucia, and Quinn, brother-in-law, Steven Ortzman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Monday, February 17th 11am at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
