Osborn, Anthony "Hossy", - 56, of Wenonah, NJ, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Hossy was a strong-willed yet loving brother, a man who was known to be affectionate by his loved ones, with a huge heart. He was the center of the family and cherished by everyone, especially his nieces and nephews. Hossy was selfless, always offering comfort, and never wanting you to worry. Yet he wasn't one to refrain from telling you to "Knock it off!" but will always laugh afterwards. A man who enjoyed his trivia; Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. But nothing stopped him from having an afternoon cup of coffee for General Hospital. Hossy will be remembered with an infinite amount of fond memories by his family and friends, who will all agree that Hossy would never leave without saying "I Love Ya." Beloved son of the late, Louis P. and Dorothy M (nee Remer) Osborn; Cherished brother of Kathleen Isaryk, Cheryle Stewart, Linda Tizol, Barbara McKinney, Mark Osborn, Helen Osborn, Twin Sister Antoinette Deuber and the late Patricia Redman, Dennis Osborn and Louis Osborn jr. Hossy is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Share the memories Share love ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
