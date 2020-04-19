Oshman, Mary Theresa, - 87, of West Atlantic City, Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 in her home. Born April 26, 1932 in Atlantic City to Sgt. Harry McGaffney ACPD and Helen (Szabo) McGaffney. She was the youngest of four siblings. She was raised on Massachusetts Avenue in the South Inlet and attended both Holy Spirit grammer and high school. Mary loved AC and had fond memories of the beach, boardwalk and dancing on the Steel Pier. She worked banquets years ago at Chalfonte Haddon Hall. Mary met and married Lenny, the love of her life and moved to West Atlantic City to raise their family. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by her children and grand children, having family dinners, BBQ's and crabbing in the bay. Her husband, Leonard Oshman Sr., her son Louie Oshman and grandson Joseph Peterson III, her brother Harry McGaffney and sisters Dolores Weber and Helen Stern, predeceased her. She is survived by her children Mary Lou Peterson (Joe), Thomas Oshman (Mary Pat), Sally Oshman, Leonard Oshman Jr., Dominic Oshman (Georgea) and Joseph Oshman (Bernadette) and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to AtlantiCare Hospice especially Nancy and Wendy and also Judith from Visiting Angels. Services and interment are private at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com

