Oslar, Helen E., - of Wildwood, left this life on Wednesday, July 18, surrounded by her loving family. Helen was a resident of Wildwood for 47 years. She had previously lived in Philadelphia, where as a young woman she had a career as a dancer. She met her loving husband Leonard, and they moved to Wildwood. Helen became a very happy and beloved waitress at Neil's Steak & Oyster House where she sang to you as she delivered your dinner. She was also a very proficient gardener and people would stop to admire her hydrangeas. Helen was predeceased by her parents and seven brothers and sisters as well as her loving husband Leonard Oslar, and her beloved son Edward E. Donahue. She is survived by her sons Dennis M. Donahue; Leonard J. Oslar and his wife Ornella; Terence Oslar and his wife Kathryn; her daughter, Jacklyn D. Meehan, and her husband, Paul, as well as Edward Donahue's widow Maryann Donahue. Helen is also survived by seven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday July 24 at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 AM to 10:45 am in the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ Condolences: ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
