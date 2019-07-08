Ossiboff, Monika E. (Lutter), - 75, of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, surrounded by her loving family. Monika was born in Golnow, Germany to the late Otto and Frieda (Ziemer) Lutter and she lived in Vineland for most of her life. She was a hairdresser for over forty years, most recently employed by Maria's Salon of Vineland. Monika was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Vineland. She enjoyed traveling, visiting the Jersey shore and casinos, gardening and sharing time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Helmut "Ozzie" Ossiboff in 2012, her infant son Michael, her sister Beate Meyer and nephew John Vandenberg. Survivors include 3 loving daughters, Cynthia Ossiboff of Pleasantville, Kim Schwindt of Egg Harbor Township and Nicole Stanewich and her husband Mark of Vineland. Three brothers, Klaus Lutter and his wife Edith, Horst Lutter and his wife Inge, all of Vineland and Gerd Lutter of Rumney, N.H. Two sisters, Ingrid Vandenberg and her husband John of Buena and Ursula Barbeck and her husband John of Vineland. One sister-in-law, Erika Ossiboff of Bridgeton and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church 2384 E. Landis Ave. Vineland with Pastor Heather Sugden officiating. Visitation hours are from 4:00-7:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Monika's memory may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family. Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
