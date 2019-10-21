Ott Jr., Ellsworth A. (Ott), - 86, of Linwood, passed away October 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Atlantic City, he was a lifelong resident of Linwood. Ellsworth served the Linwood Fire Department for 59 years, both as a paid and volunteer member. He retired as captain of the fire department many years ago but continued volunteering for many years. He also worked as a truck driver, handi-man and worked for many years as a funeral director's assistant, lastly with Parsels funeral Home in Absecon. He was a member of the State Firefighters Association and served as a judge for many years of their parades. He was also first vice president of the Atlantic County Firefighters Association, a position he held since 2008. Ott also volunteered for the 4H Club of Atlantic County, worked the polling stations as a volunteer for the Atlantic County Board of Elections. He also enjoyed camping with the South Jersey Good Sam Clam-Diggers Camping Club, where he thoroughly enjoyed the trips to Lancaster, PA. He was also a member of the Farmington Fire Company in EHT and a charter member of the Linwood Rescue Squad. He was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. On his trips to Pennsylvania he enjoyed stopping at the Witmer Fire Company in Witmer, PA to enjoy their annual Fall Ox Roast. He was also a big NASCAR and football fan and loved bowling, especially on Friday nights with his daughter Tina. Ott is survived by his children, Lynda Jacobs, John E. Ott and Tina Ott Cramer (Tim Barnwell); his brother, Hugh A. Ott (Donna); his grandchildren, Christina, DJ, Amanda and Amy; and his great-grandchildren, Abrum, Zena, Ava, Tony, Blake, Avery and Rhilee. Visitation will be 9:30AM to 11:30AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A funeral service will follow at 11:30AM. Graveside service will take place at Friends Central Cemetery in Linwood. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.