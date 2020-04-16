Otto, Frieda H., - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Gibbsboro, NJ to the late Ralph and Hannah Otto. She is survived by her friends at the ARC of Cape May County. Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
