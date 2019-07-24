Owens, Michael, - 66, of Estell Manor, died July 20, 2019, after his three- year battle with cancer at the age of 66. Mike is survived by his wife and best friend, Sharon Bostrom-Owens, his brother Doug Owens (Karen) and niece, Gabrielle. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Esther Owens. Mike was born on January 8, 1953, in Darby, PA. He graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1970. Mike worked for Boeing Helicopters for 10 years. After moving to New Jersey, he began working for Pepsi-Cola until his retirement in 2013. Mike especially loved animals and working on cars. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, gardening, music, and was an avid reader. Mike was the "go to guy" whenever something needed fixing. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and all his critters. Services will be private; however, it was Michael's wish that donations be made in his name to: Animal Alliance of Cape May County, Donations, P.O. Box 172, Cape May, NJ 08204 (609) 465-388. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
