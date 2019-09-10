Owens, Myrtice, - 77, of Pleasantville, departed this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Myrtice Owens was born in DeSoto, Georgia to Zebedee and Gladys Harris. She attended the local public schools in Americus, Georgia and graduated from Sumter High School in 1960. After graduating from high school, Myrtice relocated to New Jersey where she worked in various hotels, nursing homes, and sewing factories. In 1968 she married Clyde Owens and from this union one son was born Craig Owens Sr. At this time, she began her career at the FAA Technical Center and worked for 45 years. She is predeceased by both parents, sister Eliza Sheffield, brother George Harris, daughter Trina Carlers Lewis, and grandson Diante Owens. She is survived by her husband Clyde Owens of Pleasantville, NJ, son Craig Owens Sr. of Pleasantville, NJ; Her brother Eddie Harris (Jean) of Newark, DE and sister Lizzie Holcomb of Atlantic City, NJ; five grandchildren, three great-grand children and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1301 Columbia Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will follow in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ Arrangements by Adams Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ

Tags

Load entries