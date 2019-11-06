Owens, Naomi Rose, - 71, passed away at the AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Twp., NJ, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Naomi was born in Atlantic City, NJ. She resided in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, since she was seven years old. She graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1968. After graduation she was employed by Lenox China and worked there for over thirty years. She had been currently employed by Upper Twp. Board of Education where she worked for over 13 years. Naomi enjoyed bowling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Naomi is survived by her sister, Linda Oberman, brother-in-law, Bill Oberman, brother-in-law, John Navratil, nephew, Junior Navratil, niece, Robin Ryan (Harry), nephew, Bill Oberman (Shannon), nephew, Mike Oberman (Lori), and many great nieces and nephews. Naomi is predeceased by her parents, Naomi and James Owens, and her sister, Jean Navratil. A memorial service for Naomi will be held Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 12:00pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. Where friends may call from 11:00am till the time of the service. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

