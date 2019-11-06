Owens, Naomi Rose, - 71, passed away at the AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Twp., NJ, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Naomi was born in Atlantic City, NJ. She resided in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, since she was seven years old. She graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1968. After graduation she was employed by Lenox China and worked there for over thirty years. She had been currently employed by Upper Twp. Board of Education where she worked for over 13 years. Naomi enjoyed bowling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Naomi is survived by her sister, Linda Oberman, brother-in-law, Bill Oberman, brother-in-law, John Navratil, nephew, Junior Navratil, niece, Robin Ryan (Harry), nephew, Bill Oberman (Shannon), nephew, Mike Oberman (Lori), and many great nieces and nephews. Naomi is predeceased by her parents, Naomi and James Owens, and her sister, Jean Navratil. A memorial service for Naomi will be held Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 12:00pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. Where friends may call from 11:00am till the time of the service. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Discount department store moving into former Hamilton Mall anchor
-
Election results from around South Jersey
-
Ocean Casino will be in Atlantic City for a 'long time'
-
Pleasantville football wins first division title in 43 years
-
Middle moves to keep Confederate flags, Trump merchandise out of Harvest Fest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.