Paarz, Ronald E. , - 57, of Atlantic City, was born on November 8, 1961 and passed away on November 12, 2018. Ronald was a Navy Veteran. He is survived by his brother, Robert E. Paarz and his sister in law, Susan Paarz; his sisters, Janice Paarz Soper and CJ Paarz Largay and brother in law, Joseph Largay. He is also survived by his estranged wife, Jeanine Paarz as well as several nieces and nephews. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Walter F. and Ethel J. Paarz; his brother, Gary Paarz and his sister Debra L. Paarz Henderson. A private Memorial Service was held in Atlanta, Georgia for family only. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
