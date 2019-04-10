Pace, Joanne M., - 57, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born and raised in Newburg, NY, she lived in Hightstown, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in the early 1980s. Joanne was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor and worked as a Lab Technician at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Joanne enjoyed spending time sitting by her pool with her beloved son Vincent and dog Ian. Joanne would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing and playing with dogs until her heart is content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her husband, son, and friends to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated. Joanne was predeceased by her parents William and Anne Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years Vincent Pace, son Vincent Thomas Pace (Emily Kaszuba), sister Patricia Brown, long time friends Maryellen and Richard Saparito, niece and nephew Maureen and Rick Saparito family friends, Sam Manyakk and Jeanne Marie Leppin. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 9 am to 10:30 am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will also be on Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor.
