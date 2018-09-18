Pacheco (Quirindongo Martinez), Delia, - 54, of Hammonton, died Sunday, peacefully in her home. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was a lifelong New Jersey resident. She lived her final days in Hammonton, New Jersey. She was a dedicated, loving housewife, and wonderful mother. Pre-deceased is her son David Jr. Cruz and parents Herminia and Manuel Quirindongo. She is survived by her spouse Juan Pacheco and daughters, Belinda Sosnowsky (Nick Sosnowsky) of Williamstown and Adriana Quirindongo of Galloway, her grandson Ricardo Quirindongo, along with her loved grandchildren, her many adored brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Thursday September 20, 2018 from 7 PM to 9PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 South Third Street Hammonton, NJ 08037. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 21, 2018 at 10 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph, 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial to follow and take place at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. Arrangements by Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton. For more information or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
