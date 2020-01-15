Padden, Jean Mae, - 90, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on January 11, 2020. Born in Derry, PA, she was formerly of Langhorne, PA moving to Ocean City in 1993. Mrs. Padden was a long time member and organist at Seaville United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her husband Harry D. Padden. Surviving are three children, H. David (Jean) Padden, Daniel A. (Debbie) Padden, Beth (Michael) Cooney, 11 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm from Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 North Route 9, Seaville, NJ. Burial is private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harry and Jean Padden Memorial Fund, c/o Seaville United Methodist Church, Seaville, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
