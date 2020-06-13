Padiz, Jr., Silvino, - on Sunday, June 7th, 2020, Silvino Padiz Jr., loving and caring husband and father of two children, of Northfield, NJ, unexpectedly passed away in Atlantic City at age 58. Silvino, who goes by and known by so many as, Yudel, was born on April 23, 1962 in Butuan City, Philippines. He graduated from Cebu Aeronautical Technical School in Cebu City, Philippines with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and worked as an Aviation Mechanic for many years in Manila. He is survived by his loving wife, Selena Luz and their two handsome, smart and talented sons, Del Lennard and Delan. Yudel was an active parishioner of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church and a dedicated member of Filipino-American Tennis and Golf Association of South Jersey. Yudel had a passion for skydiving during his younger days. In his recent years, he loved ballroom dancing with his wife, listening to her and his boys play the piano and guitar, taking care of their garden together, DJ'ing during family and friend's events, singing karaoke, playing tennis and golf, taking photographs, traveling and most importantly just being with his family spending quality time. He was not only a devoted family man but he was a man with many talents. He was not only skilled at home constructions and renovations but he was also a good car mechanic. A true problem-solver, who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. His sons were his pride and joy. They will be forever grateful for him for making their education come easier for them as he patiently dedicated his time and taught them their homework daily. As they were growing up, he always took the time and went an extra mile demonstrating every detail, drawing charts, formulas and analogies so they can understand things better. He was committed to teaching his kids all he knew and in the most fun way. He will be forever remembered for his generosity, willingness to come at any time of day to help any friends and family in need, his unfailing work ethic, his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his dancing skills, his quick wit, his infectious smile, the love he had for his wife and children and most importantly his kind, caring and compassionate spirit. He was admired, respected and looked up to by family friends' children who considered him as a second father, their "Tatay". He was so loved and will be sorely missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at 11am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church in Northfield. Memorial donations and condolences in memory of Yudel can be made to the family at 1823 Shore Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part.
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
LIVE UPDATES: Resorts Casino Hotel releases plans for safe opening amid COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work & More! WE FIX FREE INSTA…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.