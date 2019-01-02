Padover, Gary Paul, - age 70, of Vineland, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Born July 27, 1948 in New York, NY, Gary grew up in Westbury, NY and attained his undergraduate degree from City College of New York. Gary then went on to pursue his Masters Degree at Millersville University and Ph.D in School Psychology at Temple University. He had a storied career as a practicing psychologist in the Atlantic County area for over 35 years. As an active member of the Jewish community, he was an inspired volunteer and Sunday School teacher for many years at Temple Emeth Shalom. Gary enjoyed nothing more than dining out, furthering his professional knowledge through books and conferences, and spending time with his incredibly loved sons. A Brooklyn/New York sports fan as a child, Gary passed on his love of sports to his children, and they are blessed to have been able to share decades of memories with him at Phillies and Sixers games. He was overjoyed to see both of his children get married this past year, and those close to him knew that there was nothing he was more proud of than his two boys. Gary's survivors include his sons, Michael [Katherine] and Dan [Jessica], along with their mother Susan. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm on Thursday, January 3rd, followed by a service at 2pm, at the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will take place at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
