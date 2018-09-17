Padro, Angel L., - 84, of Hammonton, went home with the Lord on September 15, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of Hammonton, NJ and lived in Wharton Park for over 30 years. He was a Laborer at Wheaton Glass in Millville, NJ and worked there for over 22 years. He was a loving father and husband and he was loved by so many people. He leaves behind his loving wife of 32 years Matilde Padro, 3 children Jose A. Padro of Whitehall, PA, Virgen Lopez of Vineland, NJ, Miguel A Nunez of Galloway, NJ, and stepson Adriel Gonzalez of Hammonton, NJ and Orlando Gonzalez. His beloved grand kids Mia Padro of New York, Makayla A. Nunez of Galloway, NJ, Janelle Eyken, Nicole Padro, Miguel Nunez Jr., Maria Perez, Adriel Gonzalez Jr., Eric Gonzalez, Kaylee Gonzalez, and Selena Gonzalez. His niece Madelyn Torres, his beloved niece and caretaker Ramona Diaz and her husband Luis A. Diaz both of Sicklerville, NJ. His beloved daughter in law Lisa Alfaro and Lara Manney and Diana Luciano. His best friends Rosa and Vitin Martinez, Bill Smith and Franco of Vineland, NJ. 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson. His beloved nieces, nephews and family members from Utuado, PR and Vineland, NJ. His beloved brother Tono Padro from Arizona, and a long list of beloved friends whom he cared for very deeply, and beloved family dog Kaos who was always by his side. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
